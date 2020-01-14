Check out the most discussed Kpop accounts worldwide, the fastest growing accounts, & more on Twitter in 2019!

In 2019, K-Pop fans managed to produce a total of 6.1 billion Tweets related to the music genre worldwide on everyone's favorite SNS platform, Twitter!

It's time to see which countries contributed the most to these 6.1 billion Tweets in 2019, which K-Pop accounts were the most talked about, which new accounts were the fast rising, and more! Scroll down below!

As you can see above, the top 10 countries Tweeting the most about K-Pop topics in 2019 included Thailand, South Korea of course, as well as Indonesia, the U.S.A, the Philippines, etc! Countries such as Canada, France, Great Britain, India and Turkey were also amongst the top 20 countries Tweeting the most about K-pop. Did you country make it on the list?

Many of you probably already know that the most re-Tweeted post of 2019 is still indisputably, BTS maknae Jungkook's adorable dancing clip to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy". It's now officially the "Golden Tweet" of 2019!

Now, for the top 10 most discussed K-Pop accounts worldwide in 2019! Reigning champions BTS, EXO, and GOT7 once again garnered the most love from Twitter fans this past year, joined by MONSTA X, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, EXO's Baekhyun, NCT 127, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and GOT7's BamBam.

New faces and new rookie artists have also made a big splash, and here are the top 10 fasting rising K-Pop accounts worldwide from this past year! Among the new and rising accounts below, which of them do you keep up with?

Finally, here's the most watched 'Twitter Blueroom' live broadcast from 2019, with over 2 million total viewers! The boys of SuperM!





Do you K-Pop fans have what it takes to go even more crazy on Twitter this year?