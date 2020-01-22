Lee Hi signs with Sunmi's label MAKEUS Entertainment

According to media outlet reports on January 22, solo artist Lee Hi is in the final stages of signing her exclusive contract with MAKEUS Entertainment.

Lee Hi will be signing on with a new agency for the first time ever since her debut under YG Entertainment in 2012, as her contract with YGE came to an end back in December of 2019. Meanwhile, MAKEUS Entertainment is home to the following artists: Sunmi, Urban Zakapa, and Park Won.

Best of luck to Lee Hi in her future steps forward under MAKEUS Entertainment!

