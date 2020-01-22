13

Lee Hi signs with Sunmi's label MAKEUS Entertainment

According to media outlet reports on January 22, solo artist Lee Hi is in the final stages of signing her exclusive contract with MAKEUS Entertainment

Lee Hi will be signing on with a new agency for the first time ever since her debut under YG Entertainment in 2012, as her contract with YGE came to an end back in December of 2019. Meanwhile, MAKEUS Entertainment is home to the following artists: Sunmi, Urban Zakapa, and Park Won

Best of luck to Lee Hi in her future steps forward under MAKEUS Entertainment!

I don't understand how YG has all these talented people that might have been overlooked by other agencies and successful groups... yet they can't manage them properly even when they had so much money at their disposal before the scandal happened. They literally could've been the biggest Kpop company by now and they blew it. Lee Hi is another blow to the company. So much talent, but neglected like 2NE1 and now BlackPink.

I hope she puts out new music soon. A unique voice and she knows how to use it too. It's too bad YG didn't know how to promote her.

