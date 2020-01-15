8

Posted by germainej

Kriesha Chu's label denies cosmetic surgery rumors & reveals singer's health hasn't been good

Kriesha Chu's label has denied cosmetic surgery rumors and revealed the singer's health hasn't been good recently.

On January 15, Kriesha Chu's label responded to rumors the singer had undergone cosmetic surgery as she was recently spotted at at the press conference for the web drama 'Ghosts and Sansandaallegedly looking more swollen than usual as in the image below.

The agency explained, "To be honest, her health hasn't been very good, so she wasn't going to go to the press conference. However, she went to the public event for the project. Kriesha Chu's lymph nodes haven't been well, so her face has been swollen since December of last year." The rep continued, "She's been receiving massages from the hospital, and she's taking medicine every day."   

The rep concluded, "She did not undergo any cosmetic surgery whatsoever. Her lymph nodes were full, so that's why her face was swollen. The issue has risen on real-time charts, and there are so many comments. Kriesha Chu is currently really disheartened."


What are your thoughts on the rumors?

eager_beaver
I like my women with full lymph nodes. Mmm... so sexy.

