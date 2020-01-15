EXID's Hyerin becomes a free agent after contract with Banana Culture comes to an end

EXID's Hyerin has become a free agent after her contract with Banana Culture came to an end.



On January 15, reports revealed Hyerin's exclusive contract with Banana Culture has finished.



As previously reported, EXID's Solji, LE, and Hyerin renewed their contracts with the label in May of last year, while Hani and Junghwa chose to seek out new agencies.



Stay tuned for updates on Hyerin.

