Posted by germainej

MAKEUS Entertainment responds to reports of Lee Hi signing with label after leaving YG Entertainment

MAKEUS Entertainment has responded to reports of Lee Hi signing with the label after leaving YG Entertainment.

According to reports on January 22, Lee Hi is signing with MAKEUS Entertainment, which also known to house artists SunmiUrban Zakapa, and Park Won. However, MAKEUS clarified, "Our discussions with Lee Hi regarding an exclusive contract are going in a positive direction."

As previously reported, Lee Hi officially parted ways with YG Entertainment late last year. The next agency she signs with will be her first after joining YGE in 2012. Stay tuned for updates.  

nopemeansnope
8 minutes ago

Looking forward to more publicity for this talented singer. YG didn’t know how to make this gem shine.

ihee01
21 minutes ago

Two queens in one label - Lee Hi and Sunmi. Woo, it's gorgeous!

Share

