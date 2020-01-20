2

2

Posted by jennywill

Hani talks about the possibility of EXID promoting together again

AKP STAFF

Hani talked about EXID promoting together again.

She had a press conference for 'XX', a new MBC drama about a speakeasy bar that she's the head bartender of. At the press conference, she talked about being at her new label. She said, "After my contract with the previous label ended, I didn't know what to do or what made me happy. I went traveling because I couldn't figure out what my next move was. I came back because I had things to take care of. I wanted to find something so I left, but I couldn't find anything."

She continued, "But I received a good chance and was able to film a movie and a drama, and I think I found the answer to the question I had. I still have other questions to answer, though. As for EXID promotions, it's not easy with different labels. The system is set up so that it's hard to combine when we have different labels. However, the members are working hard and we hope to show you a good side."

  1. EXID
  2. Hani
0

coco_puffs-539 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

My words carry a lot of weight so I am just going to say this: If the shoe fit, wear it.

0

Kurare65 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Thank you Hani! For speaking the truth and not give her/EXID fans a bloody pipe dream!

