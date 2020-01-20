5

Posted by danisurst

Former Stray Kids member Woojin opens personal Instagram account

Woojin has officially opened a new social media account!

The former Stray Kids member opened his new personal Instagram account @woooojin0408 on January 17 KST. The profile is captioned with the phrase "new departure" in Korean, alluding to his new personal and professional journeys.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment announced Woojin's departure from Stray Kids back in October of last year, citing 'personal reasons' for the cancellation of his contract.

Check out Woojin's very first Instagram post below!


