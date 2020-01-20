3

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Big Hit Entertainment unveils TXT's official lightstick; to be released January 21

AKP STAFF

TXT is getting their very first lightstick!

On January 20 KST, after releasing a number of teasers leading up to the day, Big Hit Entertainment gave fans their very first look at the TXT lightstick through a special short video. The handle of the stick features the 'Tomorrow X Together' symbols from the group's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: Star,' while the face of the lightstick also follows the group's '+ x +' logo.

According to the video, the TXT lightstick will officially be released on January 21 KST.

Check out the video below!

  1. TXT
