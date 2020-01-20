GreatGuys to become 1st K-pop act to hold concert in Dominican Republic next month

GreatGuys will be holding concerts in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in early February.

According to their agency, they will be playing Caguas, Puerto Rico on February 8 and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on February 9 local time.

Their Santo Domingo concert will be the very first time a K-pop group has played the Dominican Republic. South Korea's Embassy of the Dominican Republic is currently planning a special message of encouragement to the group to commemorate the momentous event.



Meanwhile, GreatGuys are currently touring to promote their second mini album 'We're Not Alone - Chapter 1: It's You.' After the Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic shows, they will be performing in Japan in February, Europe in May, and Latin America in July.

