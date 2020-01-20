4

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GreatGuys to become 1st K-pop act to hold concert in Dominican Republic next month

AKP STAFF

GreatGuys will be holding concerts in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in early February.

According to their agency, they will be playing Caguas, Puerto Rico on February 8 and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on February 9 local time.

Their Santo Domingo concert will be the very first time a K-pop group has played the Dominican Republic. South Korea's Embassy of the Dominican Republic is currently planning a special message of encouragement to the group to commemorate the momentous event.

Meanwhile, GreatGuys are currently touring to promote their second mini album 'We're Not Alone - Chapter 1: It's You.' After the Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic shows, they will be performing in Japan in February, Europe in May, and Latin America in July.

  1. GreatGuys
1 571 Share 40% Upvoted

-1

KpopDagger122 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Really love the GREAT GUYS. Hella underrated.

Share
Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam
‘Parasite’ makes SAG awards history
3 hours ago   9   1,625
ATEEZ
ATEEZ's Seonghwa Being Teased by the Members
15 hours ago   21   29,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND