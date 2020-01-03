9

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Fans worried about Girls' Generation's Taeyeon after Instagram story apology

AKP STAFF

Fans are worried about Girls' Generation's Taeyeon after her latest Instagram story.

On January 3, Taeyeon posted the below image on her Instagram story. The picture reveals Taeyeon in a dark room as she looks into the camera with the simple text message, "I'm sorry," along with two emojis.

The Girls' Generation member made a post stating she'll be focusing on treatment just 3 days ago, and many are concerned that she's suffering with depression.

Fans commented, "I love you, Taeyeon," "I don't know what it may be, but it's okay, Taeyeon," "It's all okay," "I like you a lot," and more.

What are your thoughts on Taeyeon's Instagram story post?

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
7 22,285 Share 82% Upvoted

4

LittleSukie1,470 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

oh no,please don't scare us girl...there are more of those who love you than trolls.. .

Share

2

chura102 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Pls shower her with love and support

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ
ATEEZ drop preview performance of 'Answer'
6 hours ago   16   19,710
B.I
Netizens react to B.I's release of demo song
11 minutes ago   2   388
Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
12 hours ago   186   121,989

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND