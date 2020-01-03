Fans worried about Girls' Generation's Taeyeon after Instagram story apology

Fans are worried about Girls' Generation's Taeyeon after her latest Instagram story.



On January 3, Taeyeon posted the below image on her Instagram story. The picture reveals Taeyeon in a dark room as she looks into the camera with the simple text message, "I'm sorry," along with two emojis.



The Girls' Generation member made a post stating she'll be focusing on treatment just 3 days ago, and many are concerned that she's suffering with depression.



Fans commented, "I love you, Taeyeon," "I don't know what it may be, but it's okay, Taeyeon," "It's all okay," "I like you a lot," and more.





What are your thoughts on Taeyeon's Instagram story post?