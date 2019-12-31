Girls' Generation's Taeyeon says she'll be focusing on treatment next year.



On December 31, Taeyeon left a letter from the heart to fans before the New Year. She wrote on Instagram that she'll be focusing on recovering from negative emotions. She wrote:





"I try my best to think of good memories because it's so hard and harsh to think on back on bad memories. I'm not sure why I see the scars that are still there, and it's depressing and painful. In 2020, I'll be focusing more on recovery treatment, and I hope that I'll be able to comfort myself more and gain ease. Because I know myself the most. Everyone, love a lot. When you can love despite what may come of it. #Goodbye '19 #Come quickly '20."





Fans are connecting Taeyeon's note to her post this past June when she revealed she was undergoing treatment for depression.



In other news, Taeyeon will be holding her 'Taeyeon Concert the Unseen' concert from January 17-19 KT.