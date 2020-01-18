EXO-L ACE planning a physical protest to kick Chen out of EXO

EXO-L ACE is apparently planning a physical protest today.

EXO-L ACE (those who want Chen to leave EXO) and EXO-L (those who want Chen to stay in EXO) have been going head to head, and on the 17th, EXO-L ACE announced that they would be holding a physical protest. They also reported their protest to the police according to the laws.

EXO-L ACE will be at the SMTOWN Coex Artium from 1PM to 6PM later today on the 19th to protest Chen staying in the group. Their goal is to have 200 people present.