19

5

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS, Red Velvet, and EXO top brand value ranks for idol groups this month

AKP STAFF

BTS is the top idol group in terms of brand value for January.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS was at the top of January's brand value analysis, followed by Red Velvet and EXO

The rest of the idols in the top 30 are, in order, TWICEBLACKPINKMAMAMOONU'ESTAOAGFriend(G)I-DLESeventeenA PinkASTROOh My GirlMomolandGirls' GenerationBig BangSF9NCTSuper JuniorMONSTA XHOTSHOTCosmic GirlsStray KidsGOT7WINNERTXTSHINeeITZY, and April.

Congratulations to everyone!

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. Red Velvet
2 3,277 Share 79% Upvoted

0

Astres_Dare12 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

But January just started? Oh no...it is 19....but it was New Years Eve just now...where did the time go?
Anyway good job :D

Share

-1

The_Fuckin_Dick-6,518 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

irrelevant list.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Zico, BTS
BTS Fans Accuse Zico For Sajaegi
10 hours ago   161   76,742

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND