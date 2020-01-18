BTS, Red Velvet, and EXO top brand value ranks for idol groups this month

BTS is the top idol group in terms of brand value for January.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS was at the top of January's brand value analysis, followed by Red Velvet and EXO.

The rest of the idols in the top 30 are, in order, TWICE, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, NU'EST, AOA, GFriend, (G)I-DLE, Seventeen, A Pink, ASTRO, Oh My Girl, Momoland, Girls' Generation, Big Bang, SF9, NCT, Super Junior, MONSTA X, HOTSHOT, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, GOT7, WINNER, TXT, SHINee, ITZY, and April.

Congratulations to everyone!