Child actress Koo Sarang apologizes for animal abuse

Child actress Koo Sarang is under heavy criticism for abusing her cat.

On January 16th, Goo Sarang revealed an unboxing video of a present from BTS's Jimin on her YouTube channel. During the video, she was seen roughly pushing her cat's face away. She was then seen dropping the cat roughly on the floor and hitting it in the face while yelling "I told you not to touch it!"

Many netizens have been criticizing the child actress for animal abuse. Koo Sarang's mother made an apology statement that reads as follows:





"Hello. I am Sarang's guardian. I feel like a situation has occurred due to our inexperience as parents. During the time of the filming, Sarang was very excited. She is currently reflecting on her actions and we will be more careful in the future."

However, netizens have been saying that Sarang has repeated this type of behavior in the past and revealed more videos of her harassing her cat.



