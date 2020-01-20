8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Child actress Koo Sarang apologizes for animal abuse

Child actress Koo Sarang is under heavy criticism for abusing her cat. 

On January 16th, Goo Sarang revealed an unboxing video of a present from BTS's Jimin on her YouTube channel. During the video, she was seen roughly pushing her cat's face away. She was then seen dropping the cat roughly on the floor and hitting it in the face while yelling "I told you not to touch it!"

Many netizens have been criticizing the child actress for animal abuse. Koo Sarang's mother made an apology statement that reads as follows: 


"Hello. I am Sarang's guardian. I feel like a situation has occurred due to our inexperience as parents. During the time of the filming, Sarang was very excited. She is currently reflecting on her actions and we will be more careful in the future." 

However, netizens have been saying that Sarang has repeated this type of behavior in the past and revealed more videos of her harassing her cat. 

Trinity99264 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

These are the type of people who turn a blind eye to their child tormenting an animal then blame the cat (or dog) when it finally loses it's patience and scratches, or bites, it's tormentor. Probably then have the animal euthanized or dump it on the streets or in a shelter. Makes me think of that monster from that show Teen Mom who beat his dog then shot it because it nipped at his child because the kid had it cornered, with no way out, and it was scared of the brat. Teach your kids to respect animals and not to torment them.

Kirsty_Louise5,786 pts 22 seconds ago 0
22 seconds ago

I don't know what inexperience as parents has to do with it. Parent or not, as a decent human being you damn well say something when an animal is being mistreated. That child just came off as really damn spoiled in that video, if my nephew's were taking that attitude whilst opening a gift they'd get it taken off them until they behaved.

