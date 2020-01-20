Koo Sarang, the child actress who Jimin gave presents to after SBS Gayo Daejeon, and her parents become criticized for animal abuse

Remember Koo Sarang, the child actress who had a stage with Jimin and RM?

Her unboxing video of the presents that Jimin gave her has become a hot issue, and not because of the gift giver or the contents of the box - but because she's being accused of animal abuse. During the video, as her cat tries to climb into the box, Koo Sarang is seen pushing the cat away roughly, throwing it out of the box, or hitting it repeatedly. The actions mortified viewers, who criticized both the actress as well as her mother, who is filming, for doing nothing.

이게 뭐야 존나충격인데



구사랑양 반려동물의 목을 잡고 밀거나 집어 던지고, 얼굴을 밀고 때리려는 제스쳐는 엄연한 동물학대입니다 pic.twitter.com/NuKStJF3eH — 스밍중 썰지마라 ⁷아로⁷❄⁷ (@aro130613_0309) January 18, 2020

After the video became such a big issue, the video was deleted from the channel. Her mother posted an apology on Twitter and wrote, "Hello, this is Sarang's guardian. I'm very sorry. I think this happened because we were lacking. During the filming, Sarang was excited, so she acted in a way that is not like her usual self. We are very sorry for showing the wrong actions. Sarang is crying a lot and reflecting on her actions. We are sorry." However, many are uncertain the apology is sincere, as she just copy-pasted it to multiple people. It was also noted that in a previous video, Sarang was still seen hitting and pushing the cat away roughly.

Many are criticizing the mother for letting the situation continue, and just filming it as if Sarang had done nothing wrong. What do you think?