Kian84 purchases a 4.6 Billion KRW ($3.86 million) building in Seoul

Webtoon artist Kian84 has become a building owner.

According to reports, Kian84 purchased a 4 story building last November in Seokchon-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul for 4.6 billion KRW (~3.86 million USD). The building currently houses restaurants and a variety academy.

According to the head of research firm EITR building, it seems that Kian84 purchased the building in order to receive income via leasing spaces in his building. The building will also undergo remodeling. The area in which Kian84's building is located is expected to increase in land value due to growing occupant demand and the opening of a new subway station line.

Kian84 is a panel member for popular variety show 'I Live Alone' and is the author of multiple successful webtoons such as 'Fashion King' and more. Most of his income comes from his webtoons.

