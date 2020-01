Kang Seung Yoon is celebrating his birthday and fans all around the world are congratulating him on Twitter.

The hashtag #AlwaysWithYoon is now trending worldwide as fans wish him a happy birthday.

Fans have been congratulating Kang Seung Yoon online, stating:

[💙] Happy Birthday to the most precious leader, thank you for all the efforts, love & hard work you've shown all these years not only for yourself but WINNER as well. Hope you had the happiest birthday & looking forward to your solo album in 2020 💙#AlwaysWithYoon #HappyYoonDay pic.twitter.com/D2VkvyGrX6 — YG WINNER 위너 (@YG_WINNER) January 20, 2020

Seungyoon you’re 26 years old but to me you will always be my baby you’ve shown many times youre a selfless being you deserve nothing but all the love and support I will continue to wait for your solo album💙#AlwaysWithYoon#HappyYoonDay pic.twitter.com/riq8dbfnFN — Topshotta✍🏽 (@Ibreathedhoes) January 20, 2020

🎂 Today, being your special day, we just want to tell you that all the things you’ve done for us over the years are worthy of praise 🍰 Sending you the warmest of wishes on your birthday, @official_yoon_! 😘🐶 #AlwaysWithYoon#HappyYoonDay pic.twitter.com/1IxH6CQrWl — VOTING CIRCLE (@votingcircle) January 20, 2020

Happy birthday to Kang Seung Yoon!