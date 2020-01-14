Girl's Day's Minah cast alongside rookie star Lee Ga Seop in new music romance film

Girl's Day's Minah and rising rookie actor Lee Ga Seop will be working together in a new music romance film, 'It's Been A While' (literal translation).

In the film, Minah will play the role of a woman named Yeon Kyung, whose dream is to make it as a singer/song-writer. However, other than recording a promotional song for a small ad, she's still working part-time at a convenience store while chasing after her dreams. Lee Ga Seop plays the role of a prim businessman named Hyun Soo. He used to be interested in music, but ultimately attended an acclaimed university and found employment as a researcher due to others' expectations.



Yeon Kyung and Hyun Soo are former lovers who were forced to part ways due to unexplained reasons, when they meet up again in their thirties. Directed by Lee Eun Jung, 'It's Been A While' is set to begin filming at the end of January.

