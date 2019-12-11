WeGirls announce Euna has officially left the group

WeGirls have announced Euna has left the group.



On December 11, WeGirls' label made the below official announcement on Twitter. The message reads, "Hello, everyone! We're announcing that member Euna has left the team after an agreement with WeGirls' label. Please cheer on Eunha, who's taking on a different path, and WeGirls in the future as well."



The label did not reveal the reasons behind Euna's leave.



In other news, WeGirls most recently made a comeback with "Heart Beat" this past October.