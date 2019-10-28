1

WeGirls send love to fans through bonus MV for bubbly synth-pop track 'Heart Beat'

WeGirls has dropped a bonus music video for their song "Heart Beat," a track off their latest album 'Ride'!


The music video was released on October 28 KST through the group's official VLIVE and YouTube channels. 

"Heart Beat" is a retro synth-pop track where the WeGirls members express the exciting, fluttering feeling their fans put in their hearts. For the music video, the girls dress in cute and casual fashion, creating a playful yet intimate mood while they sing directly to the camera.

Check out the music video for "Heart Beat" above!

