BoA reveals interview for new mini album 'Starry Night'

BoA has revealed an interview for her new mini album 'Starry Night'!

In the video above, BoA answers questions about her mini album 'Starry Night' and title track, her self-composed track "Dry Flower", and filming the "Starry Night" music video. It's clear from the singer's interview for her release that she's put in a lot of thought for her comeback.

Check out BoA's interview above and the "Starry Night" MV here if you missed it!

