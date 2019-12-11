Choi Young Soo & Park Dong Geun leave 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' after assault & cursing controversy involving Busters' Chaeyeon

Choi Young Soo and Park Dong Geun are leaving the cast of children's show 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' after the assault and cursing controversy involving Busters' Chaeyeon.



On December 11, 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' network EBS stated, "We accept the seriousness of the situation and take responsibility." EBS added that Choi Young Soo and Park Dong Geun will no longer be appearing on the children's show, and the content that has caused the controversy will be deleted.



Meanwhile, Choi Young Soo has denied ever hitting Chaeyeon, explaining that he had pushed her arm instead.



As previously reported, fans were alarmed when a video of 15-year-old Chaeyeon's 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' castmate Choi Young Soo hitting her in the arm began circulating online. Other castmate Park Dong Geun also made a remark towards her that loosely translates to "venomous wench." Though both Busters' label and the show's reps explained there was nothing to worry about, it seems like the backlash from netizens was big enough for the two comedians to leave the show after news of a short hiatus.



Watch the related clips here if you missed them.





