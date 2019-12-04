Stray Kids group up in teaser images for 'Clé : LEVANTER'

Stray Kids have released teaser images for their upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER'.
In their latest teasers, Stray Kids are grouped up in front of an old barn and in the middle of a field, and they're captioned with the message, "You make Stray Kids stay." As previously reported, the group have already dropped their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut", and 'Clé : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9.
What do you think of Stray Kids' latest teasers?
