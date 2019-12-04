Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min reveals concept photos for comeback album 'Youth'

Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min revealed his concept photos for his upcomingcomeback album 'Youth'.



Lim Ji Min has dropped his first set of teasers for his second solo single album 'Youth', which is releasing on December 11 KST. His new teaser images feature a chic and moody concept, but fans can expect more concept photos tomorrow on the 6th KST.



What do you think of Lim Ji Min's 'Youth' teasers?



