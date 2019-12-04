0

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 6 minutes ago

Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min reveals concept photos for comeback album 'Youth'

AKP STAFF

Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min revealed his concept photos for his upcomingcomeback album 'Youth'.

Lim Ji Min has dropped his first set of teasers for his second solo single album 'Youth', which is releasing on December 11 KST. His new teaser images feature a chic and moody concept, but fans can expect more concept photos tomorrow on the 6th KST.

What do you think of Lim Ji Min's 'Youth' teasers? 

  1. misc.
0 134 Share 0% Upvoted
misc.
Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
2 hours ago   110   18,540
ATEEZ, Soyeon, Bang Chan
3 Rookie Monster Leader
2 hours ago   5   1,214
misc.
Winners of the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
2 hours ago   110   18,540

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND