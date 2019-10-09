7

3

Posted by germainej

Stray Kids pull at heart strings in 'Double Knot' MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "Double Knot"!

In the MV for the bass heavy, hip hop track, the Stray Kids members make their way through Los Angeles's industrial landscape. "Double Knot" is the group's new single, and it's about gritting your teeth even harder in a rough patch and going where life takes you.

Watch Stray Kids' "Double Knot" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

PrettyCode701
19 minutes ago

These Kids are really on fire this year 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥

La_Decay871
47 minutes ago

woah! So cool!

