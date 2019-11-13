Stray Kids spin around in 'Astronaut' MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "Astronaut"!



In the MV, the Stray Kids take a spin and find themselves trapped behind a fence. "Astronaut" is a track on Stray Kids' upcoming mini album 'Cle: LEVANTER' following their pre-release "Double Knot" last month.



Watch Stray Kids' "Astronaut" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

