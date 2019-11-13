13

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Stray Kids spin around in 'Astronaut' MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "Astronaut"!

In the MV, the Stray Kids take a spin and find themselves trapped behind a fence. "Astronaut" is a track on Stray Kids' upcoming mini album 'Cle: LEVANTERfollowing their pre-release "Double Knot" last month.

Watch Stray Kids' "Astronaut" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

nmt11426 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Huynjin's section is really nice! I love it

misspaintbrush24 pts 50 minutes ago 1
50 minutes ago

I really like it. Its so fun and so Stray Kids

1 more reply

