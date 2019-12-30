16

Red Velvet sweep weekly charts with 'Psycho'

Red Velvet is taking over album charts with 'The ReVe Festival: Finale'.

The girls' title song "Psycho" is not only sweeping real-time music charts on GenieBugsOlleh, and more - the album is now ranked #1 on weekly album charts such as HanteoSynnara, and Yes24.

The album also ranked #1 on iTunes Album Charts in 44 different countries. "Psycho" also ranked #1 in China's Kugou Music and Kuwo MusicQQMusic's MV chart, and on KKBOX's Korea Single Chart.

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

Nicole33592,739 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I’m happy for them but it sucks that they probably can’t fully enjoy it.

