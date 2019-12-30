Red Velvet sweep weekly charts with 'Psycho'

Red Velvet is taking over album charts with 'The ReVe Festival: Finale'.

The girls' title song "Psycho" is not only sweeping real-time music charts on Genie, Bugs, Olleh, and more - the album is now ranked #1 on weekly album charts such as Hanteo, Synnara, and Yes24.

The album also ranked #1 on iTunes Album Charts in 44 different countries. "Psycho" also ranked #1 in China's Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, QQMusic's MV chart, and on KKBOX's Korea Single Chart.

Congratulations to Red Velvet!