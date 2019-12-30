CJ ENM announce IZ*ONE and X1’s future activities

On December 30, CJ ENM CEO Heo Min Hee attended the press conference at CJ ENM center regarding Mnet audition program “Produce 101” series’ rigging controversy.

The CEO reveals that “We will be supporting the resumption of activities. In consideration of the members’ feelings and fans supporting the resumption of activities, we will continue to consult for activities to be resumed.”

Finally, he adds, “Mnet will be giving up the profits from these two groups’ activities in the future. We will also implement damage compensation as soon as possible. The fault is on us and not on the artists and trainees who have debuted. I hope that you can protect them together with us.”