'Parasite' is receiving worldwide acclaim - and not just from critics.

The Korean movie, directed by Bong Joon Ho and featuring Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Sik, and others, has made it to former US President Barack Obama's list of favorite 2019 movies. He listed it among other movies such as 'Little Women', 'The Irishman', and more.

