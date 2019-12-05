17

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Netizens are charmed by recent paparazzi picture of BTS's RM

Netizens have been charmed by RM's adorable paparazzi picture.

The popular global star was spotted leaving for Los Angeles on December 5th at Incheon airport. He was decked out head to toe in FILA gear, including slippers regardless of the cold winter weather. Back in October, BTS signed a sponsorship deal with FILA Korea.

Netizens have been commenting on the adorable picture which shows off the star's signature eye smile, stating:

"On stage his charisma is unquestionable. However, in this picture, he looks like my neighborhood's unemployed hyung. I'm a fan regardless."

"He's smiling! So cute."

"Ahhhh he's so cute when he smiles."

"Such a model, his apparel sponsor must be so proud."

What do you think? 

