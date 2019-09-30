12

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

'FILA Korea' confirms BTS will promote as brand's newest models starting in 2020

AKP STAFF

On October 1, 'FILA Korea' confirmed to various media outlets that they've officially signed BTS as their endorsement models. 

Through a global endorsement partnership with 'FILA', BTS are expected to promote the brand not only in Korea, but also in the United States, Europe, and Asia, under the brand's theme "One World, One FILA"

BTS's official promotions for 'FILA' kick off early next year, and according to the brand, the K-Pop group was chosen for their positive image and genuine efforts to openly communicate with their fans. 

Look forward to BTS x 'FILA', coming in 2020!

JinWifeu2 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Stan unproblematic Kings

k_enthusiast-682 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

I love FILA & BTS <3 Support!!

