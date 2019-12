NCT Dream has added 3 more dates to NCT DREAM TOUR “THE DREAM SHOW” - in Japan.

The subunit is scheduled for a Japan tour in January next year, with 4 shows being held in Tokyo and Kobe for which the tickets were quickly sold out during presale.

On December 27, the agency released 3 added dates to their Tokyo stop. They will be playing additional dates on March 13, 14 and 15 at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo.

Check out their updated schedule poster below.