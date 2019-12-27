Ong Seong Wu announces he will no longer accept fan gifts other than fan letters

On December 27, Ong Seong Wu's label Fantagio notified fans regarding an update to the singer/actor's fan gift policy.

Fantagio stated, "Regarding the support and the gifts that WELOs put their hearts into preparing with so much care, we have decided that starting on January 2020, we will not be accepting any more support or gifts per Ong Seong Wu's wishes, after debating on the matter for a long time."

The label continued, "Gifts and support sent and received at Fantagio by 7 PM KST on December 31 will be accepted and delivered to the artist; however, all support and gifts sent after this date will be disposed of, other than fan letters."

Finally, "We will notify you with any updates should there be any changes to the policy for fan meetings both in Korea and overseas, as well as during productions," Fantagio wrapped up. Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu will be greeting fans this January with a special solo digital single.