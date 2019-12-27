After School's Raina parts ways with Pledis Entertainment

On December 27, Pledis Entertainment released an official announcement informing fans of After School member/solo artist Raina's decision to part ways with the label.

According to Pledis Entertainment, "Raina's exclusive contract with Pledis has come to an end as of December 27, 2019. We discussed the matter of her contract with renewal in length with Raina, and ultimately came to a settlement not to renew."

The label also added, "After debuting as the main vocal of After School in 2009, Raina has always showcased her best side while also promoting in unit group Orange Caramel, as a solo artist, and more. We would like to relay our word of thanks for trusting in us and continuing on in her journey with us for the past 10 years."

Finally, Pledis Entertainment wished Raina a bright future, and asked fans for their unending love and support. Best of luck to Raina in her next steps.

