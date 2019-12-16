MBC 'ISAC' staff under even more fire for 'insincere' apology after pulling LOOΠΔ member Chuu's hair

The staff of MBC's upcoming Lunar New Year special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' is currently heavily under fire after an earlier controversy, where a male staff member pulled LOOΠΔ member Chuu by the hair in order to get the group's attention.



Then, on December 17, a supposed "apology" posted via 'ISAC's website is adding even more fuel to the fire.



At first, a supposed staff member of MBC's 'ISAC' by the name of 'Lee Jae Young' wrote,

"Hello. I'm a staff member of the 'ISAC'. During the recording for the Lunar New Year special 'ISAC', an incident occurred where LOOΠΔ member Chuu's hair was pulled. We will make sure that such a thing never happens again and we sincerely apologize to the LOOΠΔ members."

However, fans who saw this post immediately called out the writer for not only their "insincerity" in the words, but also for the post being riddled with bad grammar.

Approximately an hour later, 'Lee Jae Young's post was adjusted as follows:

"During the Lunar New Year special 'ISAC' recording, there was an incident where LOOΠΔ member Chuu's hair was pulled. We have confirmed that the 'ISAC' staff member attempted to get LOOΠΔ's attention for their interview by calling their name and hitting their shoulders first, but no one responded, and ultimately the staff member pulled Chuu's hair. From now on, we promise to educate our staff members appropriately before allowing them on set. We apologize to the LOOΠΔ members for pulling Chuu's hair."

Once again, this post ended up angering fans more than appeasing them, as they pointed out that rather than releasing an "official statement of apology" in the form of a notice by the website administrator, the vague apology was delivered from a suspicious "staff member".





Many Korean netizens are once again using this incident as an example as to why the 'ISAC' series should be shut down for good, commenting, "Let's make it official!! 'ISAC' is cancelled!", "I hope someone pulls on his hair just like that, see how he feels", "OMG please get rid of this cursed show already", "If they act like that in front of hundreds of cameras and a giant crowd of fans, then how do they act to our idols when no one's looking...", and more.