SF9 to star in their very own office reality drama, 'SF9 SANGSA'!

Fans better be ready for SF9's upcoming project meant to fulfill all your Christmas wishes, because the boys will be premiering their new office reality drama 'SF9 SANGSA' this week!

Set to air this December 19 via SF9's official YouTube, 'V Live', Naver TV, and more, SF9's 'SF9 SANGSA' is a part of their 'The Fantasy' project, dedicated to their fans or Fantasies. The reality drama will tell the story of 7 co-workers at a company on the verge of going bankrupt, as the SF9 members play the roles of various employees from the top of the hierarchy (Youngbin, the department chief) to the bottom of the hierarchy (Hwiyoung, the intern). All the while, the employees also whisper behind the scenes in order to discover which of their co-workers is actually the son of the CEO, a.k.a 'Heir X'!

Will you be watching 'SF9 SANGSA'?

