Song Joong Ki decides not to renew with Blossom Entertainment

On December 17, actor Song Joong Ki's label Blossom Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "Song Joong Ki's contract with us expires this December. We have come to an agreement to not renew."

Earlier, as rumors of Song Joong Ki becoming a free agent spread online, some claimed that he was looking into joining Kakao M. However, Kakao M denied these rumors curtly, by responding, "It's not true."

As of the end of this month, Song Joong Ki will be leaving Blossom Entertainment after 7-years under the agency. What next steps do you want to see Song Joong Ki take?

