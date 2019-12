Fans are up in arms after a recent video showing a staff number pulling LOONA Chuu's hair has surfaced at the Idol Star Athletic Championships (ISAC).

The staff was seen talking to a group of idols when he came up to them and pulled Chuu's hair.

he thought just because she’s a rookie he could get away with it? he’s wrong. orbits are REAL loud. like, REALLY loud. we’ll do anything to get him removed. he’ll pay for this @withMBC @MBC_entertain #아육대_스태프_사과해 pic.twitter.com/EWiLXo5uqz — jessica ♡ heelip#¹ (@_heelip_) December 16, 2019

Fans are enraged by this disrespectful behavior and using the hashtag #sportsfestivalstaff apologize. Fans have been voicing their anger on Twitter saying:

This man just PULLED chuu's hair in a demanding way to interview her. This type of behavior is offensive and can be considered as aggression, and we demand an answer and an appropriate punishment for the responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/8s9zSFc6jN — nick loves yukika³⁶⁵ (@sadlovelinus) December 16, 2019

i’m just sick of men thinking that they’re entitled to touch a woman’s body in any way even if they’re trying to be funny so yeah i’m fed up ESPECIALLY when it’s one of my girls. don’t play w them like that



#아육대_스태프_사과해 — #¹ (@daIssegno) December 16, 2019

What do you think of this situation?