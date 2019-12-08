Kang Daniel talks about his cooking skills and relationship with his mother on 'My Ugly Duckling'

Kang Daniel appeared on the December 8 episode of the SBS variety program 'My Ugly Duckling,' where he was a special MC for the day.



During the episode, he opened up about how he lives alone in Seoul, while the rest of his family still reside in his hometown of Busan.





"Up until two years ago, I would mainly just eat ramen, but one day I suddenly wanted to cook. I wanted to eat a home-cooked meal, but because I didn't have time to go to Busan, I began to cook," he explained. "I was cooking by myself, and there were a lot of fun moments."





He then revealed that his most confident recipe was a traditional Korean beef and radish soup. The panel of celebrity mothers on the program were impressed as he described the recipe in detail, joking that if he gets married, he will be very loved by his wife.





When asked what his mother worries about, he responded that, aside from whether or not he is eating well, she does not really worry about him at all.





"She asks me if I'm happy a lot. Even when I have told her that I've won an award, she asks me if I'm happy," he then added. "To my mother, I'm a daughter-like son. When we have conversations, we can often chat for three hours at a time."

Later in the episode, he looked at the camera to leave a special message to his mother, stating: "Thank you for raising me for the past 24 years. I'm grateful that we can both the best family and friend in one another's lives. In the future as well, I will take good care of you, and I hope you are always happy and healthy. I love you."