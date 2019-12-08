Golden (formerly G.Soul) drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Hate Everything'

G.Soul is gearing up for a new start as H1GHER MUSIC's newest talent Golden!

On December 8 KST, he released the tracklist for his upcoming EP 'Hate Everything.' The album features five tracks in total, including both an English and Korean version of the album's title track.

Meanwhile, G.Soul joined H1GHR MUSIC after leaving JYP Entertainment in 2017. This will be his first EP since returning from his military service.



Check out the full tracklist below, and stay tuned for 'Hate Everything' when it drops on December 11!