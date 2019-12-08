61

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Legendary rock band U2 honors Sulli and other historically significant Korean women during Seoul concert

AKP STAFF

U2 played their very first Seoul concert in this weekend.

During the show, which was held at Gocheok Sky Dome on December 8 KST, they honored a number of prominent Korean women during their performance of the song "Ultra Violet (Light My Way)." On the screen behind them, a video entitled 'Herstory' showed images of female Jeju Island seafood divers, first female pilot Park Kyung Won, painter Na Hye Suk, Korea's 'Me Too' whistleblower and lawyer Seo Ji Hyun, Ehwa Women's University professor Hong Eun Ah, violinist Jung Kyung Hwa, Kyeonggi University professor and criminal psychologist Lee Soo Jung, and, lastly, the recently passed idol Sulli.

The video ended with a statement that read: "Until we are all equal, no one is equal."

Meanwhile, among the patrons at the concert was South Korean president Moon Jae In's wife Kim Jung Sook, who U2 frontman Bono took a moment to thank during the band's performance. Bono will be attending the Blue House on December 9 to meet with the president and deliver a message of peace.



  1. Sulli
  2. U2
jon76736 pts 57 minutes ago 1
57 minutes ago

sulli's brother uploaded this today. rip.

1 more reply

3

Lithuania287 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Beautiful gesture. I would love to see korean artists to be more brave to stand for equality (not just gender equality, but racial, LGBT equality). I see some hints from some artists, but koreans needs to be more loud and brave. Changes doesn't happen silently.

