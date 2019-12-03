Kang Daniel abruptly cancels scheduled recording for 'Show Champion' after concerning fan cafe posts

It's been reported on December 4 that Wanna One member/solo artist Kang Daniel has abruptly cancelled his scheduled recording for MBC's 'Show! Champion', originally set to take place later on this day.

One insider told media outlets, "Today's recording schedule has been cancelled. All of his upcoming schedules are currently unconfirmed."

Earlier, fans noted a series of concerning posts uploaded by Kang Daniel himself on his official fan cafe. Contents from the post series included words like, "I'm struggling. I'm really struggling. I wish someone would save me" and "It's so hard to watch my emotions becoming a topic of scrutiny, to watch everything I do becoming cause for negative speculation, to witness the music I love being treated like trash, to witness my family and fans suffering from bullying."

Just a day earlier on December 3, Kang Daniel claimed his first #1 trophy on SBS MTV's 'The Show' with his title track "Touchin'". However, some netizens claimed that the results of this particular broadcast were rigged, causing a stir.

