Girl group Nature to make Japanese debut in February

Girl group Nature is set to make their Japanese debut in February!

The girls will be releasing the Japanese version of their release "I'm So Pretty" on February 2nd of 2020. 

Stay tuned for more updates!

Winston 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

no offense but i feel agency who try to venture their group overseas before 2 years are really rushing into it.

its probably better to do so in the 3rd year on wards and gain more experience in their home country performing and such.

the agency give me a sense of "LETS go ahead and get a piece of the Japan market before the girl's contract is up, or since they are not doing well in Korea, lets hope they make it in Japan"

its just like charging ahead with little prep.

regardless for their sake, i wish them success.

