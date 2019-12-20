10

Red Velvet reveal 'Psycho' group teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

Red Velvet have released their "Psycho" group teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival - Finale'.

Red Velvet's latest teaser images reveal the members in the same, strange green glow and a creepy black-and-white setting. The below teaser clip on Instagram includes an audio clip of "Psycho", while the Twitter teaser clip features the Red Velvet members in a more, upbeat atmosphere.

"Psycho" is the title song of Red Velvet's upcoming repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', which is the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series.

'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.

