Suzy has been spotted looking elegant in a beautiful white dress at The Blue House.

Suzy is included in The Community Chest of Korea's Honor Society as a member and participated in a special event for The Blue House.

Netizens have been raving about Suzy's beauty, stating:

"She probably looks unreal in person."

"I thought she was an angel. She's that pretty."

"She alone shines brightly."

What do you think of Suzy's look?