Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

DIA's Somyi latest Instagram live stream alarms fans

AKP STAFF

DIA's Somyi has revealed allegations that has fans concerned. 

On December 14, Somyi alarmed fans during her Instagram live when she allegedly explained DIA's agency MBK Entertainment had banned her from using social media, and she hasn't been receiving feedback from her label for months. According to fans, Somyi made the following statements during her live broadcast:

"The connection keeps cutting off. Maybe because the company keeps calling me."
"I turned it on secretly."
"I love you AID (DIA's fan club). Thanks for letting me perform on stage."
"Because I'm ugly, so when I rest DIA will be even more beautiful."
"I haven't been able to do this for months."
"I just took medicine and don't know when I'll fall asleep."
"The company told me not to do live streams."
"I want to look pretty in front of fans. I even did my nails, but in front of people, I'm scared."
"I'm nobody, but I really love my DIA members, so please give DIA a lot of love."
"Goodnight. No, good morning."

What are your thoughts on Somyi's alleged comments?

kshark40 pts 17 hours ago 1
17 hours ago

I was here.

she did 3-4 live because she kept losing her connection. she was crying and she kept saying: "I'm sorry"; "I love you" and "bye". ( I only understand that, bcs I don't speak korean)

38

yaya2021,344 pts 17 hours ago 1
17 hours ago

The korean government should make Better and strict regulation to protect their idols and actress ... many young souls died already

