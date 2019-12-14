DIA's Somyi latest Instagram live stream alarms fans

DIA's Somyi has revealed allegations that has fans concerned.



On December 14, Somyi alarmed fans during her Instagram live when she allegedly explained DIA's agency MBK Entertainment had banned her from using social media, and she hasn't been receiving feedback from her label for months. According to fans, Somyi made the following statements during her live broadcast:





"The connection keeps cutting off. Maybe because the company keeps calling me."

"I turned it on secretly."

"I love you AID (DIA's fan club). Thanks for letting me perform on stage."

"Because I'm ugly, so when I rest DIA will be even more beautiful."

"I haven't been able to do this for months."

"I just took medicine and don't know when I'll fall asleep."

"The company told me not to do live streams."

"I want to look pretty in front of fans. I even did my nails, but in front of people, I'm scared."

"I'm nobody, but I really love my DIA members, so please give DIA a lot of love."

"Goodnight. No, good morning."





What are your thoughts on Somyi's alleged comments?