CJ ENM clarifies Idol School is still under investigation - hard to say anything about it now

On December 30, CJ ENM CEO Heo Min Hee attended the press conference at CJ ENM center regarding Mnet audition program “Produce 101” series’ vote-rigging controversy.



During the press conference, CJ ENM CEO Heo Min Hee apologized for the rigging controversy in the "Produce 101" series. However, questions about if "Idol School" was also rigged were also raised.



In response to this CJ ENM communications manager Shin Yoon Yong states, ""Idol School" is still under investigation right now. As it is still being investigated, it is hard for us to apologize for it or do compensation in regards to it. We will talk about it after the investigation is done to a certain degree."