On December 30, Day6 released a live version of "Deep In Love" taken during their "2019 Christmas Special Concert".

The band held a 4 day concert Christmas Special Concert over December 21 to 24 at Olympic Hall. During the concert, the band performed "Deep In Love", a song that is included in their latest album "The Book of Us : Entropy".

