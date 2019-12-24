Check out K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for the month of December!

From November 23 through December 24, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 male and female idol groups including consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity.

According to the Institute, the 1st place ranking K-Pop idol group for the month of December in terms of brand value was BTS, with a total of 17,969,014 big data points. In 2nd place came EXO, whose brand value came out at a total of 6,214,087 points. Girl group MAMAMOO followed up in 2rd place with a total of 5,766,285 points.



From 4th through 15th place are, in order: Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE, TWICE, Girls' Generation, Seventeen, AOA, Cosmic Girls, NU'EST, Momoland, WINNER, and ASTRO. Check out the full analysis results below.

