Actor Jung Kyung Ho will be making his debut as a solo singer soon!

On December 25, Jung Kyung Ho surprised his fans by releasing a short MV teaser for his upcoming special digital single, titled "Everyday". The upcoming track will be a warm, comforting ballad featuring musician Juk Jae of 'Being Again' as a guitarist.

Check out Jung Kyung Ho's quiet "Everyday" MV teaser above, while you wait for the full single release this December 29 at 12 PM KST!